US Backs OAS Resolution on 'Undemocratic Electoral Process' in Nicaragua - Blinken

The United States supports the resolution of the Organization of American States (OAS) accusing the Nicaraguan government of subverting the democratic electoral process ahead of the November presidential race, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

"With 26 countries voting in favor and zero votes against, this latest OAS action demonstrates that the (Nicaraguan) government stands isolated without supporters in a region committed to democratic principles," Blinken said in a statement.

The resolution denounces "undemocratic electoral process and ongoing repression," he added.

The Nicaraguan authorities have signed the Inter-American Democratic Charter but failed to adhere to it, Blinken continued.

"President (Daniel) Ortega and Vice President (Rosario) Murillo have failed to honor this commitment by preparing a sham election devoid of credibility, by silencing and arresting opponents, and, ultimately, by attempting to establish an authoritarian dynasty unaccountable to the Nicaraguan people," he noted.

The US will continue to cooperate with its partners in the region and across the world in order to promote accountability for Ortega's supporters, Blinken promised.

Since early June, several dozen opposition politicians and activists have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including seven presidential candidates and the daughter of an ex-president of the country, Cristiana Chamorro. The presidential election in Nicaragua is scheduled for November 7. The ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front has confirmed longtime President Ortega and his wife, Vice President Murillo, as their candidate and running mate, respectively.