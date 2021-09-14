US Backs OECD Proposal to End Export Credit Financing for Coal Power - Treasury

The United States back the call by countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to stamp out government support for the export of coal power, the Treasury Department said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The United States back the call by countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to stamp out government support for the export of coal power, the Treasury Department said Tuesday.

"Today, the U.S.

Department of the Treasury announced that the United States has joined Canada, the European Union, South Korea, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom to co-sponsor a proposal at a September 15 meeting of the OECD's Participants to the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits that seeks to end official export financing support for unabated coal power," the Treasury said in a statement.