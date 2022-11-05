UrduPoint.com

US Backs Scholz Asking China's Xi To Press Putin To Never Use Nuclear Weapons - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The United States supports German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's plans on encouraging China's Leader Xi Jinping to press Russian President Vladimir Putin on never using nuclear weapons of any kind, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Chancellor Scholz laid out in very clear terms his objectives for his visit to Beijing in an op-ed that was published this week, and we strongly agree with what he shared in that op-ed. That includes, by the way, encouraging President Xi to press President Putin on never using a nuclear weapon of any kind," Blinken said during a press briefing following a meeting with his G7 counterparts in Munster, Germany.

The German leader is paying an official one-day visit to China. In 2022, the countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Russian senior officials, including Putin, have on many occasions repeated that Moscow is not planning to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The new version of the Russian nuclear doctrine contains a postulate of no first use of nuclear weapons, which means that the deployment of Russian nuclear forces for a preventive strike is ruled out.

