UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Bagram Airbase In Afghanistan Hit By At Least 4 Rockets - Official

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:35 PM

US Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan Hit by At Least 4 Rockets - Official

The Bagram airbase, the largest US military base in Afghanistan, has come under rocket fire, Wahida Shahkar, a representative for the governor of Parwan province, said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Bagram airbase, the largest US military base in Afghanistan, has come under rocket fire, Wahida Shahkar, a representative for the governor of Parwan province, said on Saturday.

According to Shahkar, multiple rockets were fired at the US military base from the Qalandar Khel area, and at least four projectiles are believed to have struck the facility.

Additionally, multiple vehicle-based rocket systems have been discovered by security forces following the attack, the representative said.

The Taliban and the United States signed a peace deal this past February, although tensions have risen following reports that US airstrikes in Kandahar province this past week resulted in civilian deaths. On Friday, the militant group said in a statement that it may be forced to take retaliatory action.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Fire Governor Kandahar United States February May From

Recent Stories

PM says Ehsaas program, industrialization and incr ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs 4th Consultative Council Meeting con ..

6 minutes ago

Ninth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins on Sunda ..

10 minutes ago

Electricity prices may go up by Rs.3 unit

23 minutes ago

Indian state terrorism failed to suppress Kashmiri ..

22 minutes ago

Two motorcyclists killed in Kasur

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.