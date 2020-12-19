US Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan Hit by At Least 4 Rockets - Official

The Bagram airbase, the largest US military base in Afghanistan, has come under rocket fire, Wahida Shahkar, a representative for the governor of Parwan province, said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Bagram airbase, the largest US military base in Afghanistan, has come under rocket fire, Wahida Shahkar, a representative for the governor of Parwan province, said on Saturday.

According to Shahkar, multiple rockets were fired at the US military base from the Qalandar Khel area, and at least four projectiles are believed to have struck the facility.

Additionally, multiple vehicle-based rocket systems have been discovered by security forces following the attack, the representative said.

The Taliban and the United States signed a peace deal this past February, although tensions have risen following reports that US airstrikes in Kandahar province this past week resulted in civilian deaths. On Friday, the militant group said in a statement that it may be forced to take retaliatory action.