US, Bahrain Call on UN Security Council to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The United States and Bahrain are calling on the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran, the US Department of State said in a statement.

The statement was released following discussions by Special Representative for Iran and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State of the United States, Brian Hook, and Bahraini top officials: His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister and His Excellency Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

"In recognizing the grave threat posed by Iranian arms transfers in the region broadly and in Bahrain specifically, the United States and Bahrain call upon the United Nations Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran before it expires.

The embargo is an important tool to counter Iran's proliferation of arms to proxies. It promotes greater regional stability and holds Iran accountable for its actions," the State Department said.

"We have seen what Iran is capable of in its attack on Saudi oil facilities in September 2019. If the international community fails to extend the embargo, the Kingdom of Bahrain and neighboring partners will suffer the consequences of a destabilizing arms race. The Security Council must uphold its responsibility to maintain international peace and security and extend the arms embargo on Iran," it said.