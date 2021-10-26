UrduPoint.com

US, Bahrain Conduct First Drone Drills In Gulf

Faizan Hashmi Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:09 PM

The US and Bahrain navies conducted Tuesday a joint exercise at sea, launching a series of drills integrating unmanned systems into regional maritime operations

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The US and Bahrain navies conducted Tuesday a joint exercise at sea, launching a series of drills integrating unmanned systems into regional maritime operations.

The US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, announced last month it launched a new task force in the Gulf to rapidly incorporate drones and artificial intelligence into operations, saying Task Force 59 would rely on regional and coalition partnerships.

The announcement by the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) came amid regional maritime tensions.

US Navy spokesman Tim Hawkins said Tuesday's drill with Bahrain -- dubbed "New Horizon" -- was part of efforts to help enhance maritime domain awareness, strengthen deterrence, and foster partnerships.

It marked the first time the US Navy was integrating unmanned surface vessels with manned ships at sea in the middle East, and the first time with a regional partner testing in Gulf water.

"We're putting a couple of unmanned surface vessels called MANTAS T-12 in the water," he told AFP, as two ships from the Royal Bahrain Naval Force stood by.

"This will help us understand how we can use these vessels to enhance maritime domain awareness, which is critically important to maintaining regional stability and security."

