US, Bahrain Discuss Diplomatic Opening With Israel, Gulf Security - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:09 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani spoke about first embassy to be soon opened in Israel and the prospects of security in the Persian Gulf, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani spoke about first embassy to be soon opened in Israel and the prospects of security in the Persian Gulf, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani," Price said. "Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed Bahrain's historic opening with Israel, ways to capitalize on progress made at the first US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue held in December, and joint regional security initiatives throughout the Gulf.

"

Blinken also welcomed Bahrain's successful steps in combating human trafficking, the statement said.

Earlier this week, the official Bahrain news Agency reported that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa appointed Ambassador Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma to head Bahrain's first-ever diplomatic mission to Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi welcomed Bahrain's appointment of its ambassador after the two countries normalized relations and called the move "another important step" in the implementation of the peace agreement.

