UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum To Establish Trade Zone - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zone - Commerce Dept.

The United States and Bahrain signed an agreement allowing Washington to establish a trade zone in the Persian Gulf kingdom, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The United States and Bahrain signed an agreement allowing Washington to establish a trade zone in the Persian Gulf kingdom, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the US Department of Commerce and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of the Kingdom of Bahrain signed... a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Enhance US-Bahrain Trade through the Establishment of a US Trade Zone (USTZ) in the Kingdom of Bahrain," the department said in a statement.

The USTZ will allow US businesses multimodal access to the region, including port, airport or any future customs posts created by the Kingdom of Bahrain, the statement said.

The new trade zone will foster economic engagement and industrial cooperation while boosting bilateral trade, the release added.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in the release said Bahrain as a strategic US partner helps maintain stability and ensure the free flow of commerce in the Gulf.

Related Topics

Washington Bahrain United States Commerce Agreement Industry Airport

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

4 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

49 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks fall for 4th week, lon ..

49 minutes ago

Football Italian Cup results

35 minutes ago

Ejaz Ahmed Minhas to look after work of DG Pakista ..

35 minutes ago

PDM's gathering in Loralai will prove as failure; ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.