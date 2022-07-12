UrduPoint.com

US Balancing On Brink Of Conflict Between Nuclear Powers - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 01:10 PM

US Balancing on Brink of Conflict Between Nuclear Powers - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The United States is balancing on a brink of a conflict between nuclear powers by launching a hybrid confrontation against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Having provoked an aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis and unleashed a fierce hybrid confrontation with Russia, Washington and its allies are dangerously balancing on the verge of an open military confrontation with our country, which means a direct armed conflict between nuclear powers," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, adding that portraying Russia as a country that threatens with nuclear weapons is "unacceptable."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Nuclear United States

