US, Balkans Military Leaders Discuss Regional Cooperation - EUCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The deputy commander of US European Command (EUCOM) Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty met with his counterparts from Croatia , Montenegro and North Macedonia in Durres this week to enhance their readiness to counter security threats, EUCOM said in a statement on Thursday.

"The meeting of military leaders from both the US and Europe focused on enhancing NATO interoperability and readiness to face common security threats and challenges in the Balkans," EUCOM said.

Wednesday's meeting took place during the US-Adriatic Charter Chiefs of Defense Conference in Durres, Albania, the statement said.

During the conference, Twitty joined the chief of the Albanian Armed Forces General Staff General Bardhyl Kollcaku at a declaration ceremony, where they emphasized their shared commitment to promoting stability and security in the region, the statement said.