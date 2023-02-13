UrduPoint.com

US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Times Since Jan 1, 2022 - Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 07:46 PM

US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Times Since Jan 1, 2022 - Beijing

US balloons have illegally entered China's airspace more than 10 times since January 1, 2022, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) US balloons have illegally entered China's airspace more than 10 times since January 1, 2022, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"The illegal entry of US balloons into the airspace of other states is a common practice. Only since the beginning of last year, US high-altitude balloons have illegally entered China's airspace more than 10 times without the permission of the relevant Chinese departments," the diplomat said.

In early February, the United States detected an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana.

Beijing said that the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research and expressed regret over its unintended entry into US airspace, saying that the reason for this were force majeure circumstances.

Later, the Pentagon confirmed the downing of two other unidentified airborne objects over Lake Huron in Michigan and the Yukon Territory in Canada. The US Department of Defense (DOD) said that the nature of the airborne objects was yet to be determined.

