UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Bangladesh Sign Air Transport Agreement To Boost Tourism, Commerce - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:59 PM

US, Bangladesh Sign Air Transport Agreement to Boost Tourism, Commerce - State Department

The United States and Bangladesh signed a bilateral civil aviation agreement to enhance tourism, commerce and quality of services, the US State Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The United States and Bangladesh signed a bilateral civil aviation agreement to enhance tourism, commerce and quality of services, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

"On September 30, 2020, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Ambassador Earl R. Miller and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Senior Secretary Mohamed Mohibul Haque signed the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the department said in a statement.

The agreement allows the US to establish a civil aviation relationship with Bangladesh consistent with its Open Skies international aviation policy, and includes unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities, the statement added.

The pact aims to promote tourism and commerce, ensure affordable and efficient air services, and boost people-to-people exchanges. The agreement, according to the statement, represents a step forward for the liberalization of civil aviation in the Indo-Pacific.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka United States September 2020 Commerce Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif become a revolutionary leader when sa ..

4 seconds ago

US Wants to Make Russia 'Pay' for Independent Fore ..

5 seconds ago

Moldova's Electoral Commission Registers Ex-Prime ..

7 seconds ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei inspects ‘Bateen Al Samar Hou ..

15 minutes ago

Metro bus catches fire

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases climbs to 16,581 in ICT: NCOC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.