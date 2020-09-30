US, Bangladesh Sign Air Transport Agreement to Boost Tourism, Commerce - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States and Bangladesh signed a bilateral civil aviation agreement to enhance tourism, commerce and quality of services, the US State Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The United States and Bangladesh signed a bilateral civil aviation agreement to enhance tourism, commerce and quality of services, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

"On September 30, 2020, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Ambassador Earl R. Miller and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Senior Secretary Mohamed Mohibul Haque signed the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the department said in a statement.

The agreement allows the US to establish a civil aviation relationship with Bangladesh consistent with its Open Skies international aviation policy, and includes unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities, the statement added.

The pact aims to promote tourism and commerce, ensure affordable and efficient air services, and boost people-to-people exchanges. The agreement, according to the statement, represents a step forward for the liberalization of civil aviation in the Indo-Pacific.