UrduPoint.com

US Banking Problems To Spread Abroad, Fed Must Stop High Rate Policy - Ex-US Official

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 09:46 PM

US Banking Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Stop High Rate Policy - Ex-US Official

The current serious banking sector problems in the United States will spill over to other countries and the Federal Reserve must end its high interest rate policy, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The current serious banking sector problems in the United States will spill over to other countries and the Federal Reserve must end its high interest rate policy, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.

"Because of globalist interconnections, the serious problems in the United States would spread abroad," Roberts said on Monday.

The latest US banking crisis unfolded after members of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) withdrew $42 billion in deposits.

The SVB is one of top 20 US commercial banks, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Asked whether he expects more banks to fail and what may happen next, Roberts said, "I think the Fed will have to discontinue its high interest rate policy as it is undermining balance sheets in the financial sector, thus raising the specter of widespread failure of so much new money committed to rescue operations as to threaten the value of the US dollar."

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Craig United States Money May Top Billion

Recent Stories

Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air ..

Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air Hubs - Union

1 minute ago
 US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for T ..

US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for Tactical Special Operations - P ..

1 minute ago
 PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah ..

PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah Jabeen

1 minute ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

10 minutes ago
 France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Fo ..

France Supports Georgia's Integration With EU - Foreign Minister

9 minutes ago
 PAK Army medical camp in Ponch examines 939 patien ..

PAK Army medical camp in Ponch examines 939 patients

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.