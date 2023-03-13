US Banking Problems to Spread Abroad, Fed Must Stop High Rate Policy - Ex-US Official

The current serious banking sector problems in the United States will spill over to other countries and the Federal Reserve must end its high interest rate policy, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik

"Because of globalist interconnections, the serious problems in the United States would spread abroad," Roberts said on Monday.

The latest US banking crisis unfolded after members of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) withdrew $42 billion in deposits.

The SVB is one of top 20 US commercial banks, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Asked whether he expects more banks to fail and what may happen next, Roberts said, "I think the Fed will have to discontinue its high interest rate policy as it is undermining balance sheets in the financial sector, thus raising the specter of widespread failure of so much new money committed to rescue operations as to threaten the value of the US dollar."