US Banking System Sound, Well-Capitalized With Strong Liquidity - Yellen

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 06:41 PM

US Banking System Sound, Well-Capitalized With Strong Liquidity - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) US banks, despite the highly-publicized failure of a few, are sound in structure and are backed by more than adequate capital and liquidity, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told captains of industry in a meeting held on Thursday.

Yellen, who spoke with two dozen chief executives and other executives convened by the Bank Policy Institute to discuss the state of the US economy, gave the banking system high points, notwithstanding the crisis of confidence among depositors who have pulled out their money to sink a few banks since March.

"Secretary Yellen reaffirmed the strength and soundness of the US banking system, noting that it remains well-capitalized with strong liquidity," the Treasury Department said in a statement after the meeting.

Yellen also made clear that the Treasury Department continues to closely monitor conditions across the banking sector, the statement added.

The Treasury Secretary's remarks came after the Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said earlier this week that US banks might have to be compelled to have higher capital if failures are to be avoided in the industry.

The Fed has blamed much of the banking crisis on the inadequacy of safeguards at financial institutions, though Barr also took the rare step of directing criticism at the US central bank's lack of supervision and sensitivity to red flags raised ahead of the failures.

