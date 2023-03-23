US Banks Shoring Up Liquidity Over Concern Crisis May Spread - Treasury Chief

US banks are shoring up liquidity over concerns more banks will fail following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US banks are shoring up liquidity over concerns more banks will fail following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"There is concern, we can see that banks across the country are shoring up their liquidity," Yellen told the Senate Appropriations Committee. "They are very worried about contagion from the troubles of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank."

Yellen said Silicon Valley Bank experienced a calamitous run that was so enormous that it overwhelmed the liquidity of the bank, its ability to arrange liquidity, and it created the potential for fear about the safety of uninsured depositors in many other banks.

On March 10, federal regulators seized Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) - the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Two days later, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history, which forced the federal government to take emergency measures and guarantee deposits to stem the crisis, which many blame on rising interest rates.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the ninth time since last March in its battle against inflation, despite the fact that many point to rising interest rates as a primary cause of the banking crisis.