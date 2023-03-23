UrduPoint.com

US Banks Shoring Up Liquidity Over Concern Crisis May Spread - Treasury Chief

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 07:15 PM

US Banks Shoring Up Liquidity Over Concern Crisis May Spread - Treasury Chief

US banks are shoring up liquidity over concerns more banks will fail following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US banks are shoring up liquidity over concerns more banks will fail following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"There is concern, we can see that banks across the country are shoring up their liquidity," Yellen told the Senate Appropriations Committee. "They are very worried about contagion from the troubles of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank."

Yellen said Silicon Valley Bank experienced a calamitous run that was so enormous that it overwhelmed the liquidity of the bank, its ability to arrange liquidity, and it created the potential for fear about the safety of uninsured depositors in many other banks.

On March 10, federal regulators seized Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) - the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Two days later, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history, which forced the federal government to take emergency measures and guarantee deposits to stem the crisis, which many blame on rising interest rates.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the ninth time since last March in its battle against inflation, despite the fact that many point to rising interest rates as a primary cause of the banking crisis.

Related Topics

Senate Bank March From Government

Recent Stories

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russi ..

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Minist ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spiri ..

Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

17 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power ..

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Nov ..

17 minutes ago
 IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Ar ..

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Army Over Judicial Reform - Repo ..

17 minutes ago
 Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create a ..

Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

17 minutes ago
 Classes will be started in District Public School ..

Classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.