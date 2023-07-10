Open Menu

US Banks With $100Bln In Assets Or More Will Need Higher Capital Buffers - Federal Reserve

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 09:34 PM

US banks with $100 billion or more in assets will need higher capital buffers to protect them against failure and to be in line with global banking safety rules agreed in the aftermath of the financial crisis, the Federal Reserve's Vice-Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) US banks with $100 billion or more in assets will need higher capital buffers to protect them against failure and to be in line with global banking safety rules agreed in the aftermath of the financial crisis, the Federal Reserve's Vice-Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said Monday.

"Higher capital requirements are coming for the biggest banks with $100 billion in assets, versus the previous such threshold of $700 billion," Barr said. "We will pursue changes to regulation and supervision over coming months. "Any changes agreed to will take at least several years, which is why it is so important to begin now. Everyone in America depends on a safe and stable financial system."

Banking overhauls in the United States had been made more urgent by a crisis that erupted in March when Americans pulled out deposits quickly from several banks, triggering a liquidity crunch that led to the collapse - and eventual rescue by the US government - of a few lenders.

Barr oversaw a review of the crisis that cited serious lapses on the Fed's part aside from reckless risk-taking by some banks. Over the past four months, the vice-chair for supervision at the central bank has made numerous announcements aimed at plugging the loopholes that led to that crisis.

"The new rules will mean the biggest banks need an extra $2 of capital for every $100 of risk-weighted assets," Barr said. "By strengthening capital standards, we are ensuring that businesses have credit to grow and hire workers, and deal with the ups and downs in the economy. Stronger capital standards mean workers can depend on getting their paychecks and families can save and borrow to plan for the future."

Aside from being safe for their depositors, he said US banks also had to be in line with the Basel III accord, a framework on international standards for bank capital adequacy, stress testing, and liquidity requirements developed in the aftermath of the 2007-08 financial crisis.

"An important aspect of my proposals will be to implement the changes to the risk-based capital requirements, referred to as the Basel III endgame, which are intended to ensure that our minimum capital requirements require banks to hold adequate capital against their risk-taking," Barr said.

While recent stress tests at banks showed existing capital buffers to be strong, the tests themselves had to evolve to better capture risk, Barr added.

