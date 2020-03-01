UrduPoint.com
US Banning Entry For People Who Visited Iran In Last 14 Days Amid Coronavirus Fears- Pence

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump has authorized new travel restrictions on Iran amid coronavirus fears, including an entry ban for any foreigner who has visited Iran within the last 14 days, Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday.

"The president has authorized action today to add additional travel restrictions on Iran.

.. We will be banning travel from Iran. Iran is already under a travel ban but we are expanding the existing travel restrictions to include any foreign national who has visited Iran in the last 14 days," Pence said during a press conference.

He also announced the highest  ” Level 4 ”advisory, urging Americans to not travel to specific regions in Italy and South Korea.

