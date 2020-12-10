UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Bans 17 Foreign Government Officials, Their Families From Entering US - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

US Bans 17 Foreign Government Officials, Their Families From Entering US - Pompeo

The United States sanctioned 17 government officials in at least five nations for alleged violations of human rights, banning them and their family members from entering the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The United States sanctioned 17 government officials in at least five nations for alleged violations of human rights, banning them and their family members from entering the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the Department is announcing the public designation of 17 officials of foreign governments and their immediate family members under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act 2020, as carried forward by the Continuing Appropriations Act 2021, due to the officials' involvement in gross violations of human rights," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

United States 2020 Family From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

CPEC is flagship project of Pakistan, China: Dr Mo ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy wins National Sailing Race Champions ..

3 minutes ago

UK Imposing Sanctions Against Russians Over Allege ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Satisfied With Release of 2 Nationals From ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, infects 1,559 other ..

7 minutes ago

Three killed as motorcycle falls into nullah

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.