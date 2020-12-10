US Bans 17 Foreign Government Officials, Their Families From Entering US - Pompeo

The United States sanctioned 17 government officials in at least five nations for alleged violations of human rights, banning them and their family members from entering the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The United States sanctioned 17 government officials in at least five nations for alleged violations of human rights, banning them and their family members from entering the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the Department is announcing the public designation of 17 officials of foreign governments and their immediate family members under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act 2020, as carried forward by the Continuing Appropriations Act 2021, due to the officials' involvement in gross violations of human rights," Pompeo said.