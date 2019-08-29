UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Bans Democratic House Aides From Border Facilities Over 'Disruptive' Behavior - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:20 AM

US Bans Democratic House Aides From Border Facilities Over 'Disruptive' Behavior - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Staffers from the House of Representatives Oversight Committee have been blocked from touring detention facilities on the US-Mexico border due to rude and disruptive behavior during previous visits, the media reported.

Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings had sent his staff to visit border facilities for oversight inspections last week and planned to send staff again to view Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) this week, Fox news reported on Wednesday.

DHS has revoked access to CBP facilities for the upcoming visit, citing staff behavior that "interfered" with law enforcement operations - including refusing to leave one site after their scheduled window, skipping some tours and being rude to officers, the report said.

Last week, following a visit to one of the first facilities on the committee staff's itinerary, DHS Assistant Secretary of Legislative Affairs Christine Ciccone wrote to Cummings, notifying him that due to his staff's violations of guidelines, their planned follow-up tour this week could not be accommodated.

The latest altercations between border officials and Oversight Committee aides were not the first. Last month, the Washington Examiner reported on a trip in which Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez screamed at agents and behaved in a threatening manner.

Related Topics

Washington Visit Alexandria Tours SITE Border Media From

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

3 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

3 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

3 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

3 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.