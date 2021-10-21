UrduPoint.com

US Bans Disposable Glove Imports From Malaysia's Supermax Over Forced Labor Charges - DHS

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The United States will immediately ban the import of disposable gloves made by Supermax Corporation due to information the company uses forced labor to make its products, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release.

"CBP (Customs and Border Protection) issued a Withhold Release Order (WRO) against Supermax Corporation Bhd. and its subsidiaries based on information that reasonably indicates their use of forced labor in manufacturing operations," Homeland Security said on Wednesday.

"CBP identified 10 of the international Labor Organization's indicators of forced labor during its investigation."

Starting Thursday, all disposable gloves made by Supermax Corporation Bhd's wholly-owned subsidiaries Maxter Glove Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd., Maxwell Glove Manufacturing Bhd., and Supermax Glove Manufacturing will be detained at US ports of entry, the release said.

The release said CBP has ample evidence to support that the Malaysia-based company Supermax violated US trade law.

