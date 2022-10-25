UrduPoint.com

US Bans Entry To 3 Syrian Military Officials For Role In Alleged Sarin Attacks - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US Bans Entry to 3 Syrian Military Officials for Role in Alleged Sarin Attacks - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United States is banning entry to three Syrian military officials for their alleged involvement in chemical weapons attacks constituting gross human rights violations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"In August 2013, the Syrian Artillery and Missile Directorate of the Syrian Armed Forces launched rockets carrying the nerve agent sarin, a deadly chemical, on Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, killing at least 1,400 people, many of them children... The Department of State is designating three Syrian regime military officials involved in these airstrikes," Blinken said in a statement.

The US is designating Brig. Gen. Adnan Aboud Hilweh, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Ahmed Ghannam and Maj. Gen. Jawdat Saleebi Mawas for their alleged involvement in the strikes, the statement said.

The men and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the US, according to the statement.

Reports of the attack emerged in April 2018, after which the US and EU promptly placed responsibility on the Syrian government.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the US State Department's allegations of chemical weapons use in Ghouta as "baseless" and instead claimed the attack was staged by local militants and the White Helmets opposition group.

The US will continue to support Syrian-led and international efforts to ensure consequences for alleged human rights violations in Syria, Blinken said. The US also calls on the Syrian government to fully declare and destroy any chemical weapons in its possession, Blinken added.

