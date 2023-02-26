US Bans Export of Smartphones Valued at Over $300 to Russia, Belarus - Commerce Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) The United States is prohibiting the export of smartphones and other electrical goods worth more than $300 to Russia and Belarus, according to a new rule by the Industry and Security Bureau.

The rule, to be published by the US Department of Commerce on Monday, revises the so-called "luxury goods' sanctions" list.

"In response to the Russian Federation's (Russia's) ongoing aggression against Ukraine, as substantially enabled by Belarus, the Department of Commerce is expanding and strengthening the existing sanctions against Russia and Belarus, including the scope of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR)'s Russian and Belarusian industry sector sanctions and `luxury goods' sanctions.

This rule also refines existing export controls on Russia and Belarus," the document says.

The revised sanctions list now includes "smartphones, valued at $300 per unit wholesale price in the US," according to the new rule.

The sanctions list also includes TVs, printers, sound recorders, grillers, vacuum cleaners, electronic calculators, keyboards, air coolers, fire alarms and other devices with the same value.