US Bans Flights To All Cuban Airports Except Havana - Transportation Department

Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The United States is banning all US flights to Cuban airports with the exception of Jose Marti International Airport in Havana starting in 45 days, the Department of Transportation said in a notice.

"By this Notice, the US Department of Transportation (the Department) suspends the authority granted to all US carriers that authorizes scheduled foreign air transportation between any point in the United States and any point in Cuba, except Jose Marti International Airport (HAV) in Havana," the notice said on Friday.

The Transportation Department is taking action at the request of the State Department as part of the consequences imposed on the Cuban government for its support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, the notice said.

The suspension will go into effect in 45 days and will remain in effect until further notice by the Transportation Department, the notice said.

US President Donald Trump has reversed Obama administration steps to normalize relations with Cuba by easing Cold War sanctions against the island nation.

Under Trump, US tourists have been limited to group trips with cultural organizations, cruise ships have been banned from docking in Cuba, remittances from relatives in the United States have been restricted and Americans with property seized during the Cuban revolution are being allowed to sue for damages.

