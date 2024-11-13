Open Menu

US Bans Flights To Haiti After Three Jetliners Hit By Gunfire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 09:10 AM

US bans flights to Haiti after three jetliners hit by gunfire

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The United States on Tuesday banned all civilian flights to Haiti for a month, a day after three jetliners approaching or departing from its gang-ridden capital Port-au-Prince were hit by gunfire.

The shootings provided a vivid glimpse of the violent chaos gripping Haiti as a new prime minister took the reins of a nation ravaged by poverty, chronic political instability and other woes.

The US Federal Aviation Administration's move came after a Spirit Airlines jetliner arriving from Florida in Port-au-Prince was hit by gunfire and had to reroute to the Dominican Republic.

A flight attendant suffered minor injuries, and images posted online appeared to show several bullet holes inside the plane.

Two planes that left the Haitian capital Monday were also hit, with single bullet holes detected in post-flight inspections in each case, the airlines said.

Both planes landed safely. They were a JetBlue flight to JFK Airport in New York and an American Airlines flight to Miami.

