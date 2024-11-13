US Bans Flights To Haiti As Gang Violence Rages
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 02:00 AM
PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The United States on Tuesday banned all civilian flights to Haiti for a month, a day after a jetliner was shot at on approach to the capital and as a new prime minister took the reins of a nation ravaged by poverty and gang violence.
The US Federal Aviation Administration's move came after a Spirit Airlines jetliner arriving from Florida in Port-au-Prince was hit by gunfire and had to reroute to the Dominican Republic.
Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime was sworn in on Monday, replacing outgoing premier Garry Conille, who was appointed in May but became embroiled in a power struggle with the country's unelected transitional council.
On Tuesday, Haiti remained cut off from the rest of the world, with its main airport closed and bursts of gunfire ringing out in several neighborhoods of the capital.
Many stores and schools were shuttered as people feared more attacks by the powerful and well-armed gangs that control 80 percent of the city, even though a Kenyan-led international force has been deployed to help the outgunned Haitian police restore order.
Violent crime in the capital city remains high, with gang members routinely targeting civilians and robberies, rapes and kidnappings are rampant.
The attack on the Spirit Airlines aircraft saw one flight attendant suffer minor injuries. Images posted online appeared to show several bullet holes inside the plane.
The transitional council, aiming to put Haiti on a path to voting in 2026, had been tasked with stabilizing a country that has no president or parliament and last held elections in 2016.
The United States on Tuesday called on Haiti's leaders to put personal interests aside and concentrate on getting the country back on its feet.
"The acute and immediate needs of the Haitian people mandate that the transitional government prioritize governance over the competing personal interests of political actors," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
- Gangs dig in -
Haiti has not had a president since the assassination of Jovenel Moise in 2021.
The Caribbean nation has long struggled with political instability, poverty, natural disasters and gang violence.
But conditions sharply worsened at the end of February when armed groups launched coordinated attacks in the capital, saying they wanted to overthrow then-prime minister Ariel Henry.
Despite the arrival of the Kenyan-led support mission in June, violence has continued to soar.
A recent United Nations report said more than 1,200 people were killed in Haiti from July through September, with persistent kidnappings and sexual violence against women and girls.
The report said the gangs were digging trenches, using drones and stockpiling weapons as they change tactics to confront the Kenyan-led police force.
Gang leaders have strengthened defenses for the zones they control and placed gas cylinders and Molotov cocktail bombs ready to use against police operations.
Recent Stories
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs
Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks
NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety
Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes
Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day
OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon
Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..
Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's Independence Day
PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana
Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight in ..
LHC calls for long term policy to combat smog
Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for underprivileged patients of KP
More Stories From World
-
Trump shapes team ahead of White House return10 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results10 minutes ago
-
Divisions on show as EU top team faces grilling30 minutes ago
-
New balls, please, plead top men's tennis players41 minutes ago
-
German president says February 23 vote 'realistic'51 minutes ago
-
‘People losing hope’ as aid access is refused to Gaza's north, warns UNRWA1 hour ago
-
Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks2 hours ago
-
Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes2 hours ago
-
OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight into Saudi life, cultu ..3 hours ago
-
Court delays decision on sentencing Trump to November 194 hours ago
-
Fifteen inmates killed in Ecuador jail clashes: prison service4 hours ago