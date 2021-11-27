US Bans Foreign Travelers From Southern Africa Over Omicron Variant Concerns - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The United States next week will ban entry to foreign travelers from countries in southern Africa, including South Africa and Mozambique, over risk concerns about the new Omicron coronavirus variant that emerged in the region, CNBC reported on Friday.

The report said, according to a senior Biden administration official, that the US government beginning on Monday will deny entry to foreign travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.