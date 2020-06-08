US Bans Former Guatemala Official, Family From Entry Over Corruption - Pompeo

The United States has imposed a permanent entry ban on former Guatemalan Presidential Chief of Staff Gustavo Adolfo Alejos Cambara and his immediate family due to past acts of corruption, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

"In his official capacity as the Chief of Staff to former President of the Republic of Guatemala Álvaro Colom, Alejos was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Guatemalan public's faith in their government's democratic institutions, officials, and public processes," Pompeo said.

Pompeo cited a US law that bans officials of foreign governments labeled corrupt by the State Department, along with immediate family members, making them ineligible for entry into the United States.

In addition to Alejos, the State Department banned his spouse, Beatriz Jansa Bianchi; his son, Jose Javier Alejos Jansa; his son, Gustavo Andres Alejos Jansa; and an unnamed minor daughter from the US, according to the statement.

Alejos worked for Colom during his 2008-2012 presidency.

Alejos faces recent charges related to an influence peddling scandal in the selection of candidates to Guatemala's supreme court as well as older allegations of plotting with hospitals and pharmaceutical suppliers to fix bids and offer kickbacks in return for contracts, according to media reports.