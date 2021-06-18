US Bans Guatemalan Lawmaker Over Alleged Corruption- State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United States barred Guatemalan Congressman Boris Espana Caceres from entering the US due to alleged involvement in corruption, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Today, we are announcing the public designation of Guatemalan Congressperson Boris Espana Caceres, due to his involvement in significant corruption.

In his official capacity, Espana has been involved in corrupt acts, including bribery and interfering with public processes, that jeopardized the stability of Guatemala's democratic institutions and the Guatemalan public's confidence in its representatives," Price said in a statement.

The designation prohibits Caceres and members of his immediate family - including his spouse and two children - from entering the US.

Price said the designation demonstrates the US's commitment to tackling corruption, and the impunity thereof, in Guatemala.