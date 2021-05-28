The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has imposed an import ban on seafood from the Chinese Dalian Fishing Company because of their use of forced labor, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has imposed an import ban on seafood from the Chinese Dalian Fishing Company because of their use of forced labor, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

"This week US Customs and Border Protection used its authorities under the tariff act to issue a withhold release order on seafood harvested by vessels owned or operated by the Dalian Ocean Fishing, a Chinese company," Mayorkas said during a telephone briefing. "This is the first time CBP has used its withhold release order authority on an entire fleet of vessels opposed to a single ship. The fleet includes 32 vessels."

Mayorkas said CBP issued the withhold release order based on information indicating the Dalian fleet used forced labor to harvest tuna, swordfish and other seafood.