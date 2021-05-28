UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Bans Seafood From China's Dalian Fishing Company Over Use Of Forced Labor - Mayorkas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:19 PM

US Bans Seafood From China's Dalian Fishing Company Over Use of Forced Labor - Mayorkas

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has imposed an import ban on seafood from the Chinese Dalian Fishing Company because of their use of forced labor, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has imposed an import ban on seafood from the Chinese Dalian Fishing Company because of their use of forced labor, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

"This week US Customs and Border Protection used its authorities under the tariff act to issue a withhold release order on seafood harvested by vessels owned or operated by the Dalian Ocean Fishing, a Chinese company," Mayorkas said during a telephone briefing. "This is the first time CBP has used its withhold release order authority on an entire fleet of vessels opposed to a single ship. The fleet includes 32 vessels."

Mayorkas said CBP issued the withhold release order based on information indicating the Dalian fleet used forced labor to harvest tuna, swordfish and other seafood.

Related Topics

Import China Company Dalian Border From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

22 minutes ago

WAM keen on strengthening cooperation with Russian ..

22 minutes ago

Putin Remembers Incident With Bolivian President's ..

2 minutes ago

US Senate Sets June 8 Vote on $200Bln Bill for Tec ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab facing 22 percent water shortage: Minister

2 minutes ago

Britain's Simon Yates wins Giro 19th stage, Bernal ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.