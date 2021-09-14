US Bans Use of Chokeholds, Limits No Knock Entries By Law Enforcement - Justice Dept.

The US government has prohibited the use of chokeholds and carotid restraints by law enforcement officers and has limited the practice of unannounced entries, the Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The US government has prohibited the use of chokeholds and carotid restraints by law enforcement officers and has limited the practice of unannounced entries, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"The Department of Justice today announced written department-wide policies explicitly prohibiting the use of 'chokeholds' and 'carotid restraints' unless deadly force is authorized, and limiting the circumstances in which the Department's Federal law enforcement components are authorized to use unannounced entries," the Justice Department said in a release.