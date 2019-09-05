US Bans Visas For Former Romania Parliament Speaker, Family Over Corruption - State Dept.

The United States has barred former Romania Parliament Speaker Liviu Nicolae Dragnea and his immediate family from entering the country due to Dragnea's involvement in "significant corruption," the State Department said in a press release on Thursday

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo is publicly designating the former Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Nicolae Dragnea, due to his involvement in significant corruption," the release said.

The State Department cited a US law that gives the secretary of state the power to bar officials of foreign governments and their family members if credible evidence suggests that they were involved in "significant corruption.

The US entry ban also applies Dragnea's two children, Valentin Stefan Dragnea and Maria Alexandra Dragnea, the release said.

In May, Romania's Supreme Court upheld a three-and-a-half year prison sentence against Dragnea, leader of the nation's Social Democratic Party, who was found guilty last year of having two party members paid by a state agency for fake jobs.