UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Bar Owner Charged With Killing African American Man Commits Suicide - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:00 PM

US Bar Owner Charged With Killing African American Man Commits Suicide - Reports

The bar owner in the US state of Nebraska who was indicted for shooting dead an African American man during a George Floyd protest in May has killed himself, the New York Times newspaper reported, citing his lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The bar owner in the US state of Nebraska who was indicted for shooting dead an African American man during a George Floyd protest in May has killed himself, the New York Times newspaper reported, citing his lawyer.

According to the lawyer, bar owner Jacob Gardner from the city of Omaha was expected to fly from Oregon to Nebraska to turn himself in to the authorities over the charges of manslaughter for the death of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old African American man, at the end of May.

"He [Jacob Gardner] was deathly afraid of coming back here because he felt he would not get a fair trial," lawyer Stuart J.

Dornan said, as cited by the newspaper.

Gardner, 38, fired a shot during a confrontation with a group of people outside one of his bars on May 30, killing Scurlock. Initially, he did not face any charges, insisting the incident was an act of self-defense. However, following a wave of public discontent, the authorities then indicted Gardner with manslaughter.

The incident happened a few days after African American man George Floyd was suffocated to death while in police custody in the city of Minneapolis. His death caused a global wave of protests against police brutality and racial injustice and prompted the Black Lives Matter movement to mobilize.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Police Man George Omaha Minneapolis New York May From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 a ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Armenian President on Nat ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Belize Governor-General o ..

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus has changed the world forever: Mian Za ..

30 minutes ago

Faces of all those who appeared in APC are quite c ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.