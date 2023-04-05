The United States has imposed visa restrictions barring entry to the country for four members of Georgia's High Council of Justice over their alleged involvement in "significant corruption," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The United States has imposed visa restrictions barring entry to the country for four members of Georgia's High Council of Justice over their alleged involvement in "significant corruption," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of State is publicly designating Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia, and Valerian Tsertsvadze under Section 7031(c) visa restriction authorities, due to their involvement in significant corruption," Blinken said in a statement.