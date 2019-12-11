US Bars Ex-Saudi Consul General in Istanbul Over Khashoggi Murder - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The US government has barred entry into the United States of Saudi Arabia's former consul general at its Istanbul consulate for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the State Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Department has designated Mohammed al Otaibi, former Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, Turkey," the release said "The murder of Jamal Khashoggi was a heinous, unacceptable crime. Our action today is another important step in responding to Khashoggi's killing."

Al Otaibi's assets were previously frozen by the United States over the Khashoggi murder.

The latest measure prohibits the diplomat from entering the United States.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, went missing last October after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder but Riyadh has repeatedly denied allegations that any members of the royal family were involved in the incident.