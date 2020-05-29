UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Bars Former Bosnian Representative Amir Zikic From US Over Corruption - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Bars Former Bosnian Representative Amir Zikic From US Over Corruption - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The US government has sanctioned Amir Zukic, a former official in Bosnia-Herzegovina, for involvement in "significant corruption" and banned him and members of his immediate family from the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of former Representative Amir Zukic of Bosnia and Herzegovina due to his involvement in significant corruption. In his official capacity as a Member of the House of Representatives in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) and as the General Secretary of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA), Zukic was involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Pompeo said.

This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, Pompeo added, without providing further details.

Section 7031(c) allows the Secretary of State to ban entry to the United States of foreigners involved in corruption or gross human rights violations, as well as of their immediate family members.

Related Topics

Corruption Bosnia And Herzegovina United States Family From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

9 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

9 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.