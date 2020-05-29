US Bars Former Bosnian Representative Amir Zikic From US Over Corruption - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The US government has sanctioned Amir Zukic, a former official in Bosnia-Herzegovina, for involvement in "significant corruption" and banned him and members of his immediate family from the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of former Representative Amir Zukic of Bosnia and Herzegovina due to his involvement in significant corruption. In his official capacity as a Member of the House of Representatives in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) and as the General Secretary of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA), Zukic was involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Pompeo said.

This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, Pompeo added, without providing further details.

Section 7031(c) allows the Secretary of State to ban entry to the United States of foreigners involved in corruption or gross human rights violations, as well as of their immediate family members.