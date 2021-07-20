UrduPoint.com
US Bars Honduran Ex-President, Wife From Entering Country Over 'Corruption' - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The United States has barred former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo Sosa and his wife from entering the country due to their alleged involvement in significant acts of corruption, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States is designating former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa (Lobo) and former First Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila (Rosa Lobo) due to their involvement in significant corruption," Blinken said.

Blinken said that while in office, Lobo accepted bribes from the narco-trafficking organization Los Cachiros in exchange for political favors, while his wife engaged in significant corruption through fraud and misappropriation of public funds for her personal benefit.

