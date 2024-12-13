US Bars Visas For Around 20 People 'undermining' Georgia Democracy: State Dept
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The United States has barred visas for around 20 people accused of undermining democracy in Georgia, including sitting ministers and parliamentarians, the State Department said.
The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October's parliamentary elections, and the government last month decided to delay EU accession talks.
Thousands have rallied in the capital Tbilisi over the past three weeks, protesting alleged rigging and the turn away from Europe.
"We are committed to seeing that senior officials responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy will be subject to visa restrictions," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement released on Thursday.
"Today's action will affect approximately twenty individuals, including individuals serving as government ministers and in Parliament, law enforcement and security officials, and private citizens."
