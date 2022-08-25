US Base in Syria Near Iraqi Border Hit by Rocket Attack - Source

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) US military base in the province of Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria near the border with Iraq was hit by a rocket attack on Wednesday, no one was injured, a source in the Iraqi security services told Sputnik.

"The US military base in Deir ez-Zor on the border with Iraq came under rocket fire today, several rockets fell in the vicinity of the base without causing damage," he said.