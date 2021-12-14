UrduPoint.com

US Base Near Omar Oil Field In Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Subject To Rocket Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A US base near the Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor Province in northeastern Syria was subject to rocket attack, Syrian pro-government newspaper Al-Watan reported, citing sources in the province.

After the attack, a plume of smoke was visible in the base area, the newspaper said.

The US military illegally controls territories in the north and northeast of Syria? in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.

