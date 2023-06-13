US Based Agribusiness Bunge Ltd. Announces Merger with Viterra in a $6.2Bln Deal

US based Bunge Ltd has announced its merger with Viterra Ltd in a $6.2Bln deal to create an 'innovative" global agribusiness, the company said on Tuesday

"Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) ("Bunge") today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Viterra Limited, a private company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Jersey ("Viterra"), together with certain affiliates of Glencore PLC (LSE: GLEN) ("Glencore"), Canada Pension Plan Investment board ("CPP Investments") and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ("BCI"), to merge with Viterra in a stock and cash transaction. The merger of Bunge and Viterra will create an innovative global agribusiness company well positioned to meet the demands of increasingly complex markets and better serve farmers and end-customers," Bunge's statement said.

Under the deal terms, Viterra shareholders will receive some 65.

6 million shares of Bunge stocks, valued at approximately $6.2 billion, the statement said, oh which $2 billion are part of a cash transaction. In addition, Bunge has agreed to assume the responsibility for $9.8 billion worth of Viterra's debt.

In addition, Bunge said it was planning on repurchasing $2 billion worth of its own stocks, in the shortest possible delays, the statement added, and expects to complete the operations in a period of 18 months.

Bunge's Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman said that the merger is a step forward implementing the company's goals of connecting farmer to consumers, delivering them food, feed and fuel all across the world.

Funded in 1818 in the Netherlands, Bunge is a major player in the agribusiness sector. It employed nearly 23,000 people as of December 2022, and generated $67.23 billion worth of revenues during the same year.