UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-based Body Says It Expects President-elect Biden To Back Oppressed Kashmiris' Cause

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 02:24 PM

US-based body says it expects President-elect Biden to back oppressed Kashmiris' cause

A prominent Kashmiri advocacy organization has strongly condemned India's occupation of Kashmir, and hoped that the incoming Biden administration would champion the Kashmiri people's cause for the exercise of their United Nations-pledged right of self-determination

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A prominent Kashmiri advocacy organization has strongly condemned India's occupation of Kashmir, and hoped that the incoming Biden administration would champion the Kashmiri people's cause for the exercise of their United Nations-pledged right of self-determination.

"Seventythree years of oppression and terror have not weakened the Kashmiri peoples' commitment to self-determination," the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, which is based in Washington, said in a statement marking Kashmiris' Right to Self-determination Day being observed on Tuesday.

The Forum regretted that India's brutal military occupation has continuously denied the Kashmiri people their right of self-determination which the United Nations affirmed on January 5, 1949.

Today, it said, the situation in occupied Kashmir is existential in nature.

With 100,000 civilian deaths, 10,000 missing and civic, political and economic life critically suppressed, the people of Kashmir are on the brink of genocide, the Forum pointed out.

In a further escalation of oppressive tactics, in 2019, it said India imposed the longest internet blackout ever in a democracy, while engineering laws paving the way to land grabbing and changing the region' demographics region in favour of Indian settler colonies. In November 2020, India had carried out surprise raids against non-governmental organizations (NGOs), media outlets, human rights activists, political opponents and journalists.

"It is the responsibility of all nations who uphold democracy and human rights to champion our cause; the World Kashmir Awareness Forum is hopeful that the new Biden-Harris administration will take the lead in this vital work."

Related Topics

India Internet World United Nations Washington Democracy Lead January November 2019 2020 Media All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support ..

16 minutes ago

Domki condemns Balochistan terrorism incident

16 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes decision of Saudi Arabia, Qatar ..

16 minutes ago

Europe stocks waver after new UK lockdown

16 minutes ago

Rubina urges to let schools reopen in Sindh

21 minutes ago

The Bank of Punjab, Naymat Collateral Management L ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.