US-Based Company's Self-Driving Semi-Truck Completes World's First Run On Public Roadways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 10:11 PM

A self-driving semi-truck developed by US-based autonomous driving technology company TuSimple completed the world's first run on public roadways last week, the company said in a press release on Wednesday

"TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, successfully completed the world's first fully autonomous semi-truck run on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention," the release said.

The run, which took place on December 22, required the up-fitted autonomous semi-truck to travel more than 80 miles from a large railyard in Tucson, Arizona, to a high-volume distribution center in the Phoenix metro area, the release said.

The one-hour and 20-minute drive marks the first time a heavy duty truck has operated on open public roads without a human in the vehicle or otherwise intervening, the release added.

The test was conducted in coordination with government and law enforcement officials to ensure public safety, according to the release.

