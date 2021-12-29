(@FahadShabbir)

A self-driving semi-truck developed by US-based autonomous driving technology company TuSimple completed the world's first run on public roadways last week, the company said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) A self-driving semi-truck developed by US-based autonomous driving technology company TuSimple completed the world's first run on public roadways last week, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, successfully completed the world's first fully autonomous semi-truck run on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention," the release said.

The run, which took place on December 22, required the up-fitted autonomous semi-truck to travel more than 80 miles from a large railyard in Tucson, Arizona, to a high-volume distribution center in the Phoenix metro area, the release said.

The one-hour and 20-minute drive marks the first time a heavy duty truck has operated on open public roads without a human in the vehicle or otherwise intervening, the release added.

The test was conducted in coordination with government and law enforcement officials to ensure public safety, according to the release.