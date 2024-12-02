Open Menu

US-based Muslim Group Slams Israeli Ban On 'Azan' As Latest Act Of ‘war On Islam'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 06:46 PM

US-based Muslim group slams Israeli ban on 'Azan' as latest act of ‘war on Islam'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a leading Muslim advocacy organization, Monday condemned the Israeli action to ban the "Azan" at mosques in Israel, describing it as the latest Israeli act of war against Islam

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a leading Muslim advocacy organization, Monday condemned the Israeli action to ban the "Azan" at mosques in Israel, describing it as the latest Israeli act of war against Islam.

“Attacks on mosques, churches, cultural sites, and religious texts are all part of the decades-long Israeli campaign to erase Palestinian culture,” Nihal Awad, the national executive director of CAIR, said in a statement.

He added that waging war on Islam and Christianity has always been a major component of Israel’s genocide targeting the Palestinian people.

Awad emphasized that US President Joe Biden’s support for Israel is the reason behind the suppression of religious liberties.

He called on the Islamic countries to take concrete actions to end the Israeli regime’s genocide.

Awad’s remarks came after Israel’s far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered police to ban mosques in Israel from broadcasting the Azan.

In a video post on X, Ben-Gvir said police needed “to address and enforce the issue of noise in mosques.

Under the minister’s instructions, police are allowed to enter mosques and confiscate loudspeaker equipment if found to be in use. Mosques broadcasting the call to prayer would also be fined.

CAIR also demanded that the Biden administration condemn Ben-Gvir’s call for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

in June, CAIR said it called on the Biden administration to investigate reports that an American soldier taking part in the genocide in Gaza posted an image of herself and a destroyed mosque defaced with insults targeting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

In May and March of this year, CAIR said that video of Israeli soldiers burning and tearing Qurans in Gaza is further proof of Israel’s ongoing genocide in targeting the Palestinian people and “shows the true face of the genocide.”

In December of last year, CAIR condemned the Israeli government’s celebration of Israeli troops who took over and desecrated a mosque in the West Bank as an “attack on Islam.”

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Police Israel Gaza Bank March May June December Prayer Mosque Muslim Christian Post All From Government

Recent Stories

IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on ..

IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..

4 seconds ago
 NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of com ..

NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters

15 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extend ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd ..

32 minutes ago
 Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free ..

Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province

32 minutes ago
 Gilani extends greetings on UAE’s 53rd National ..

Gilani extends greetings on UAE’s 53rd National Day

32 minutes ago
 Speakers urge for collaborative efforts to address ..

Speakers urge for collaborative efforts to address water woes in Karachi

18 minutes ago
Mortar explosion kills three seminary students in ..

Mortar explosion kills three seminary students in Bannu

18 minutes ago
 Paris stocks, euro fall on France budget standoff

Paris stocks, euro fall on France budget standoff

18 minutes ago
 'Future of planet' at stake at ICJ hearings: Vanua ..

'Future of planet' at stake at ICJ hearings: Vanuatu

18 minutes ago
 PM to pay a two-day Saudi Arabia visit from Dec 3 ..

PM to pay a two-day Saudi Arabia visit from Dec 3 to attend Water Summit

19 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 08 pasia against dollar

Rupee gains 08 pasia against dollar

3 minutes ago
 Tickets for Champions T20 Cup to go on sale from T ..

Tickets for Champions T20 Cup to go on sale from Thursday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World