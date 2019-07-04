(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Rainforest Fund, a US-based charity organization co-founded by UK singer Sting, in a comments to Sputnik has condemned Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over a steep rise in deforestation of Brazil 's portion of the Amazon rainforest.

According to media reports citing satellite data, forest destruction in the Amazon jungle, which is considered to be crucial for the global environment, has increased in recent months by almost 90 percent in comparison with the previous year. The government under Bolsonaro, a right-wing leader serving since January, has been encouraging deforestation to create more land for farming, a senior Brazilian official has told the BBC on the condition of anonymity.

"Unfortunately, deforestation due to cattle ranching, building of roads, mining, clearing of precious woods trees etc... does not stop, and the new President of Brazil who wants to wipe out indigenous communities, their culture and their way of life is a big danger for all," Dr. Franca Sciuto, the Rainforest Fund's chair of the board, said.

In addition to curbing high temperatures, the Amazon forest is home to large numbers of indigenous peoples, whose livelihoods may be threatened by the deforestation.