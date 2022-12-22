UrduPoint.com

US-Based Surgeons Operate On Kids In Iraq, Libya, Plan More Work In Africa - Team Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) A group of pediatric cardiology surgeons from the US-based Bill Novick Cardiac Alliance conducted 80 operations of different levels of complexity during their recent trips to Iraq and Libya, team leader Bill Novick told Sputnik.

"We were in Iraq for five weeks and operated on 50 children. One of our teams right now is finishing up in Libya.  They operated on 30 kids there," Novick said.

Most of the children suffered from simple or moderate heart problems, but the performed operative procedures on ten patients in Iraq were complicated, Novick added.

The Cardiac Alliance team plans to return to Iraq and Libya in 2023 and is also scheduled to start new projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola and Rwanda, Novick added.

The Cardiac Alliance is comprised of medical specialists from different countries who usually work in "hot spots" around the world.

