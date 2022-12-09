UrduPoint.com

US Basketball Star Griner Back Home After Russia Prisoner Swap

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 09:11 PM

US basketball star Griner back home after Russia prisoner swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in the United States Friday morning after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death.

San Antonio, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :American basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in the United States Friday morning after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Griner, 32, who was arrested in Russia in February on drug charges, was seen by an AFP reporter walking across a runway after her plane landed in San Antonio, Texas.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told NBC that Griner was in "very good spirits when she got off the plane and appeared to be obviously in good health.

" Griner will now be taken to a nearby military facility to make sure she has "all the access she needs to health care workers just to make sure that she is OK," Kirby said.

Griner was exchanged in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for Viktor Bout, a 55-year-old Russian national who was serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison.

In footage released by Russian state media, Griner, shorn of her distinctive dreadlocks, and a relaxed and animated Bout crossed paths on the airport tarmac and headed towards the planes that would take them home.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Abu Dhabi San Antonio United States February Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

PARC with Italian experts to conduct training for ..

PARC with Italian experts to conduct training for olive farmers

25 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab recognises services of human right ..

Governor Punjab recognises services of human rights activists

28 seconds ago
 Mongolian Government to Declassify 9 Documents Und ..

Mongolian Government to Declassify 9 Documents Under Coal Theft Investigation - ..

29 seconds ago
 France Needs Years to Normalize Situation in Nucle ..

France Needs Years to Normalize Situation in Nuclear Industry - Regulator

34 seconds ago
 China's Xi promises security, energy cooperation a ..

China's Xi promises security, energy cooperation at Saudi summits

7 minutes ago
 HEC includes Sindh University research journal in ..

HEC includes Sindh University research journal in X-Category

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.