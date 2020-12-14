UrduPoint.com
US Battleground Nevada Confirms Biden's Win In Electoral Vote

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:28 PM

Nevada, a key battleground state and a focal point of US President Donald Trump's bid to overturn his election defeat, has officially awarded its six electoral votes to the Democratic candidate Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Nevada, a key battleground state and a focal point of US President Donald Trump's bid to overturn his election defeat, has officially awarded its six electoral votes to the Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Nevada electors mirrored the popular vote like 11 other states that have already finished their Electoral College meetings.

Trump and Biden have received 56 and 36 endorsements respectively so far, after electoral votes in Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont had been cast.

Overall, the 538 electors are to vote on Monday in 50 US states and the District of Columbia. Biden is expected to receive 306 votes - way above the victory threshold of 270 - with Trump getting the remaining 232 endorsements.

