US Battleground States Urge Supreme Court To Reject Bid By Trump, Allies To Undo Biden Win

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Battleground States Urge Supreme Court to Reject Bid by Trump, Allies to Undo Biden Win

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin are asking the US Supreme Court to send a clear message that the judicial process should not be abused as the Trump campaign and its allies try to overturn the election results in the four battleground states, a court document revealed on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Texas filed a lawsuit seeking to block the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from participating in the electoral college.

"The Court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated," the battleground states said in a brief in response to the Texas lawsuit.

The District of Columbia and 22 other Democratic states also filed a brief in support of the four battleground states, urging the Supreme Court to reject Texas' lawsuit.

On Wednesday, 17 Republican states submitted a brief to the US Supreme Court in support of Texas' lawsuit as "amici curiae" - without formally joining the bid.

Several of the states sued by Texas have said they did not find evidence of widespread fraud or substantial irregularities. The Trump campaign and the Republican party have lost more than 50 legal battles to try to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's victory in key swing states.

