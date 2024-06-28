US Battling For Copa Survival After Panama Upset
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A moment of madness from Timothy Weah left the USA's Copa America campaign hanging by a thread on Thursday as the hosts crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat to Panama.
Juventus winger Weah was sent off in the 18th minute after an off-the-ball clash with Panama's Roderick Miller in a stormy Group C battle at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Although Folarin Balogun fired the US into the lead four minutes after Weah's dismissal, Panama's extra man advantage ultimately took its toll and the Central Americans hit back with goals from Cesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo to seal victory.
The defeat means the United States will almost certainly have to win or draw against group leaders Uruguay in their final group game next Monday to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.
Uruguay all but assured themselves of a place in the last eight with a thumping 5-0 win over Bolivia in East Rutherford on Thursday.
In Atlanta, meanwhile, US coach Gregg Berhalter said after his team's defeat that Weah's red card had been the decisive moment of the match, describing the sending off as "silly."
"The match-changing event is obviously the red card and it puts us in a tough spot but we expected that from them," Berhalter said.
"I can't fault the effort of the group, especially after going down a man. The guys dug in and we were close to coming out with a point. But it's a shame, because there was more in this game, and a silly decision by Timmy leaves us shorthanded."
Weah, meanwhile, took to social media to apologize for his red card.
"A moment of frustration led to an irreversible consequence, and for that, I am deeply sorry to my teammates, coaches, family and our fans," he wrote on Instagram.
