US Became Main Beneficiary of Anti-Iran Sanctions - Rosneft CEO Sechin

VERONA (Italy) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The United States became the main beneficiary of sanctions against Iran, increasing oil supplies to the EU 150 percent in 2018, Rosneft energy giant CEO Igor Sechin said Thursday at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"In 2018, the United States increased its oil supplies to the EU 2.5-fold, from 9 million to 23 million tonnes. It became the main beneficiary of sanctions on the European market," Sechin said.