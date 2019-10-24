UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Became Main Beneficiary Of Anti-Iran Sanctions - Rosneft CEO Sechin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:36 PM

US Became Main Beneficiary of Anti-Iran Sanctions - Rosneft CEO Sechin

The United States became the main beneficiary of sanctions against Iran, increasing oil supplies to the EU 150 percent in 2018, Rosneft energy giant CEO Igor Sechin said Thursday at the Eurasian Economic Forum

VERONA (Italy) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The United States became the main beneficiary of sanctions against Iran, increasing oil supplies to the EU 150 percent in 2018, Rosneft energy giant CEO Igor Sechin said Thursday at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"In 2018, the United States increased its oil supplies to the EU 2.5-fold, from 9 million to 23 million tonnes. It became the main beneficiary of sanctions on the European market," Sechin said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Oil United States October 2018 2019 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

2 minutes ago

Afridi says "We all are pathan" instead of saying ..

23 minutes ago

US lawmakers term Indian action in Occupied Kashmi ..

56 minutes ago

Wallabies coach Cheika will 'rise again', says Eng ..

48 seconds ago

New Tunisian President May Reinvigorate Country's ..

50 seconds ago

Two-day international workshop held

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.